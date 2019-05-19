Marcus Rashford’s agent hits out at Manchester United contract speculation

Bengaluru, May 18: Marcus Rashford's brother and agent, Dwaine Maynard, has seemingly hit out at rumours suggesting that the Manchester United forward is reluctant to sign a new deal at Old Trafford amid the club's failure to qualify for the Champions League.
Earlier this week, a report from the Sun had suggested that the English forward has put talks over a new contract on hold after citing fears over Manchester United's progression under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Rashford's form improved following the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as interim boss in December, only for it to drop off as the rest of the team's did towards the end of the season. Although, the English international still managed to record a decent number in his third full season scoring 13 goals and nine assists during the 2018-19 campaign.
The homegrown youngster is under contract at Old Trafford until the end of next season with an option in favour of the club to trigger an extra year.
United, however, are reportedly willing to commit his long-term future and had hoped to tie up a deal once the season drew to a close. But as per the report, the talks have hit a snag because of United's distance from the summit of the Premier League and Rashford's belief in Solskjaer's capabilities has dwindled over the past couple of months.
But pointing out at the report, his agent Maynard now has taken to Instagram to voice his annoyance citing it as misleading.
Posting on his Instagram Story, he wrote: “The media just make it up as they go along. Stop.”
Solskjaer is expected to command a mass overhaul next month as he looks to clear some the dead wood and rebuild it with exciting young players.
But Rashford is unquestionably seen as a vital cog in Solskjaer's plans and the forward too seems to have enjoyed his match with his new manager.
Publicly, Rashford has intimated he’s still committed to United, writing on social media only this week: “Next season we need to get back to how Manchester United play, for me that's most important.
“We need to find that willingness and respond the right way.”
It's unlikely the player would change his alliance elsewhere right now after addressing such likely promises, however, things change quickly in football and United should make it sure that the player remains happy at Old Trafford with proposed terms however without bending their directive.