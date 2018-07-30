Football

Posted By: Aveek Chakraborty
Marseille make a move for Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud

London, July 30: World Cup winner Olivier Giroud is likely to be sold by Chelsea just six months after starting his career at Stamford Bridge. According to reports, the French forward is in talks over a potential move to Marseille.

Giroud joined the Blues in January from Arsenal for £18 million, on an 18-month contract - where he netted five goals in 18 appearances for the Premier League club.

With Chelsea reportedly looking to sign Juventus attacker Gonzalo Higuain for a bumper deal and ready to keep Alvaro Morata at the club, the defending FA Cup winners apparently want to offload the tall forward to fund a move for other targets.

The 31-year-old is yet to return to Chelsea training following his World Cup winning campaign with France this summer but it is believed that new boss Maurizio Sarri has instructed the officials that the former Arsenal forward won't be suited to his game-plan and it will be better for him to go elsewhere for more game time.

Ligue 1 side Marseille have, reportedly, approached Chelsea over a possible deal and informal talks have reportedly already taken place.

According to previous reports, last year's Europa league finalist were looking to add Nice forward Mario Balotelli who is currently a free agent.

However, talks have reportedly slowed down in the recent weeks and they have turned their attention towards Giroud to fill the gap.

Giroud rose to fame from French league only before joining Arsenal in 2012. The French forward guided a minnow Montpellier league title in 2011-12 being the top scorer of the league. Hence, with the forward having a vast experience of French football, the move could well be suited for him and the side at the moment who are looking for Champions league birth in the coming season after missing it narrowly last season.

Apart from Marseille, Atletico Madrid were also said to have shown their interest in Giroud but they reportedly approached the Premier League side over a loan move, which Chelsea isn't too keen at the moment.

    Story first published: Monday, July 30, 2018, 15:42 [IST]
