Russell Martin Sets Sights On Silverware As Rangers Progress In League Cup After 4-2 Win

Russell Martin is focused on winning trophies with Rangers after their 4-2 victory against Alloa Athletic in the Scottish League Cup's last 16. Despite making ten changes from their previous Champions League qualifier loss to Viktoria Plzen, Rangers managed to secure the win. Nedim Bajrami opened the scoring for Rangers, but Joe Rothwell's own goal levelled it before he redeemed himself with an assist.

Martin expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance, stating, "We scored four goals, we should have scored more, but I'm pleased we got guys on the pitch for the first time properly." He acknowledged that with so many changes, the team might not appear as cohesive as desired. However, he believes that this experience will benefit them in future matches.

In the second half, Emmanuel Fernandez scored from Rothwell's free-kick to make it 2-1. James Tavernier then converted a penalty after a VAR review confirmed a handball by Cammy O'Donnell. Although Scott Taggart scored for Alloa, Findlay Curtis sealed the win for Rangers with a late goal.

Rangers are yet to secure a win in the Scottish Premiership this season after drawing 1-1 with both Motherwell and Dundee. They are preparing to face Club Brugge at Ibrox in a Champions League play-off tie and will visit St. Mirren next Sunday. Martin is optimistic about potential new signings to strengthen the squad.

The club is interested in signing Brentford left-back Jayden Meghoma on loan. Martin commented on Meghoma's potential move: "Jayden is a player we know from Southampton. He spent a year with us as a young boy, training every day." Martin praised Meghoma's talent and experience at youth levels for England.

Player Movements and Team Dynamics

If Meghoma joins Rangers, he could replace Jefte, who is likely moving to Palmeiras in Brazil for £6 million. Martin mentioned before kick-off that Jefte's departure seems imminent but assured fans that plans are in place to fill any gaps left by his exit.

Martin emphasised his desire for continuous improvement: "It's my job to always want more and demand more." He sees this cup run as an excellent opportunity for silverware this season. The manager remains hopeful about enhancing team performance through strategic player acquisitions and tactical adjustments.