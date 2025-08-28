Football Martin Remains Confident In Rangers Position After Humiliating 9-1 Aggregate Loss To Brugge Russell Martin insists his role as Rangers head coach is not at risk following a significant defeat to Club Brugge. Despite fan discontent and a poor start to the season, he believes he has the support of club executives. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 16:26 [IST]

Russell Martin, the head coach of Rangers, remains confident about his position despite a crushing 9-1 aggregate loss to Club Brugge in the Champions League play-offs. This defeat marks the third consecutive year Rangers have failed to reach the group stage. The recent 6-0 loss in Belgium, following a 3-1 home defeat, was their worst away performance since a similar loss to Real Madrid in 1963.

Martin's tenure has been challenging, with fans expressing dissatisfaction through chants and banners demanding his removal. Despite these setbacks, Martin believes he still has the backing of chief executive Patrick Stewart and sporting director Kevin Thelwell. "I have nothing to say but really apologise to the fans that travelled and the fans back home," Martin told TNT Sports. "Patrick and Kevin, I've had a chat with them already. They're amazingly supportive."

The upcoming Old Firm Derby against Celtic presents another hurdle for Martin. He does not view this match as career-defining but acknowledges its importance for team morale. "We're still trying to find out the best XI," he stated. "On Sunday, we need to put a team on the pitch that is really willing to give everything." He emphasised that winning is crucial for boosting confidence and satisfying fans.

Rangers' struggles extend beyond European competitions; they have yet to secure a victory in three Scottish Premiership matches this season. This start mirrors John Greig's winless streak in 1978, marking it as one of the worst beginnings for a new Rangers manager. Despite these challenges, Martin remains optimistic about future progress.

The support from Stewart and Thelwell is vital for Martin as he navigates these early challenges. They understand the club's current situation and are patient with his efforts to rebuild. "They knew this would take time," Martin explained, highlighting their understanding of the club's position.

Both Celtic and Rangers will now participate in the Europa League after failing to qualify for the Champions League group stages. Celtic lost their play-off tie against Kairat from Kazakhstan in a penalty shoot-out, joining Rangers in Europe's secondary competition.

Despite recent setbacks, Martin remains hopeful about Rangers' potential growth and development under his leadership. He believes that with time and effort, the team can overcome its current difficulties and achieve success both domestically and internationally.