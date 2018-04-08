Massimiliano Allegri will not leave Juventus at end of season: Club director Giuseppe Marotta

Bengaluru, April 8: Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri will not be leaving the club to coach Paris Saint-Germain or Chelsea at the end of the season and will "100 per cent" be at the helm of the Italian giants next season too, general manager Giuseppe Marotta has claimed. The Juventus chief, while talking to Rai Sport, suggested that the former AC Milan manager, who is on the verge of completing a fourth straight Scudetto with Juventus, is tied up with the Italian giants in a long-term deal.
Juventus's recent 3-0 debacle against defending champions Real Madrid in the first leg quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League has led to speculations that Allegri could walk away from the Italian champions this summer.
Chelsea have stepped up their interest in making Massimiliano Allegri their next manager. (Source: Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/qKXT3Na7lB— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) April 5, 2018
Allegri recently has claimed that he could try a different league in the future for another experience. This has reportedly put top clubs looking for a new manager like Arsenal, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain on red alert.
But rubbishing such reports, the Old Lady director has put the speculations to rest and has warned all European clubs over a possible approach for their manager.
"Massimiliano Allegri will 100 per cent be the Juventus coach next season,” director Beppe Marotta told Rai Sport amid speculation.
We spoke with Marotta a few hours ago and he authorised us to release this statement: “Marotta denies all the reports of the last few days and affirms Massimiliano Allegri will 100 per cent be the Juventus Coach next season.” https://t.co/F0XiZ1fKpR— AFCPressWatch (@AFCPressWatch2) April 7, 2018
“We spoke with Marotta a few hours ago and he authorised us to release this statement: Marotta denies all the reports of the last few days and affirms Massimiliano Allegri will 100 per cent be the Juventus Coach next season,” announced Rai Sport.
“He said we could quote him on that and made his position absolutely clear with an official statement on behalf of Marotta and Juventus.”
Allegri joined Juventus after the departure of current Chelsea boss Antonio Conte and since then, led them to three Scudettos, three Coppa Italia trophies and one Italian Super Cup. He also guided his team twice to the Champions League final but lost on both the occasions.
The Bianconeri are currently on top of the Serie A, seven points ahead of second-placed Napoli, with only seven games to play. Paulo Dybala scored a hat-trick, guiding them to a 4-2 win over Benevento.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.