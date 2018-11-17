Football

Australia 1 South Korea 1: Luongo seals late draw for Socceroos

By Opta
Massimo Luongo
Massimo Luongo scored with the last kick of the game to secure a 1-1 draw for Australia

Brisbane, November 17: Massimo Luongo scored with the last kick of the game to secure a 1-1 draw for Australia against South Korea in Graham Arnold's first home game back in charge.

Arnold kicked off his second stint with a 4-0 away win over Kuwait last month but looked to be heading for an underwhelming defeat when Hwang Ui-jo took advantage of some generous defending after 22 minutes to put South Korea ahead.

There was late drama, however, as Luongo tapped in from close range three minutes into stoppage time to salvage a draw, the goal eventually given after a VAR review for possible offside.

The Socceroos were indebted to a wonderful save from Mat Ryan to keep them in the game 20 minutes from time, the Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper superbly pawing away Ju Se-jong's free-kick.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 17, 2018, 16:40 [IST]
