Mateo Kovacic demands transfer request to Real Madrid boss Lopetegui

Madrid, July 23: With three Champions League gold medals and a World Cup silver medal up his neck, Mateo Kovacic isn't happy only with glory or silverware to his name, he now wants more minutes on the field than medals.
The 24-year-old Croatian has reportedly asked for a transfer request from his new Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui before the start of new season.
Being signed from Inter Milan three seasons ago, Kovacic was mostly restricted to the sidelines, making a mere 37 League starts in that period. Even on the international stage, Kovacic made just one start this World Cup.
While his countryman Luka Modric keeps him on the sidelines for both club and country, Toni Kroos is chosen ahead at Madrid while Ivan Rakitic is the first choice at Croatia. Kovacic, thus, gets limited opportunities on the field.
He has now changed his mind and is determined to leave Real Madrid this summer after meeting with Julen Lopetegui last Friday. The meeting took place at the training ground in Valdebebas as the midfielder made his intentions clear.
"I know that at Madrid it's difficult to be a starter, especially because I arrived very young," Kovacic told Marca before the World Cup.
"I understand the situation but that's why I think it's best for me to go to another club where I will have the chance to play regularly as a starter.
"It's an opportunity that I think I can have and I want it now."
In no way has Kovacic been underperforming at Madrid. But the competition from Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro is great.
Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Manchester United and Liverpool are just some of the clubs to have shown an interest and offered a more important position in the squad.
