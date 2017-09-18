Matt Ritchie urges Newcastle United to stay focussed

London, September 18: The 2-1 victory over Stoke made it three wins in a row for Newcastle United, but Matt Ritchie has urged his teammates to keep their feet on the ground and take each game as it comes.
"That's the challenge and that's the aim. We go into every game believing we can take something from it" said Ritchie as reported by talksports.com.
"We're not stupid - we understand the Premier League is tough and you can't win every game - but it's how you react to defeats and setbacks.
"We've got a massive game away at Brighton at the weekend, and we have to make sure our feet are firmly on the floor going into that game, and it'll need a good performance to take anything from it."
Captain Jamaal Lascelles scored the winning goal against Stoke, heading past Jack Butland from a Ritchie delivery with just over 20 minutes of regulation time to play.
It was his second goal in as many games, having also converted a Ritchie corner with his head to beat Swansea the previous week.
He has led by example, and Ritchie feels the 23-year-old is finally getting the praise he deserves for the work he does throughout the club.
"Rightly so he gets the plaudits , but he's been fantastic throughout the club.
"In the dressing room the captain has a big impact. When the summer wasn't smooth sailing, he had a big part to play in the dressing room being calm and focused, and his performances so far this season have been fantastic. Hopefully that can continue."