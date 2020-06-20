Maupay taunts Arsenal: They got what they deserved

London, June 20: Neal Maupay claimed Arsenal "got what they deserved" after he struck the winner deep into stoppage time having earlier clashed with Gunners goalkeeper Bernd Leno.
Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1 Arsenal: Maupay and Dunk stun Gunners after Pepe wonder strike
The Brighton and Hove Albion forward proved a controversial hero for the hosts, who secured a vital 2-1 victory at the Amex Stadium to move five points clear of the Premier League relegation zone on Saturday.
Maupay was involved in a grim first-half incident, where a coming together with Leno ended with the German suffering a nasty-looking knee injury.
Arsenal, beaten 3-0 by Manchester City on Wednesday, appeared set to shrug that off when Nicolas Pepe scored a fine goal in the 68th minute.
But Lewis Dunk levelled soon after and Maupay had the final say in the 95th minute, which he felt was fitting against a side he claims lack humility, though he wished Leno a swift recovery and insisted malice played no part in the challenge.
"At half-time I went to the manager Mikel Arteta to apologise," Maupay told BT Sport.
"I never meant to injure the keeper. I jumped for the ball. I apologise to the team and to him as well. I have been through a bad injury, it is hard.
"Arsenal players maybe need to learn humility sometimes. They were talking a lot. They got what they deserved.
"I just went to get the ball really. When he landed he twisted his knee. It is football, there is contact. I never meant to hurt him. I apologise again and wish him a speedy recovery."
The result has afforded Graham Potter's side some breathing space, but Maupay knows there is plenty of work still to come.
"It is just a win, we have eight games to go – some very big games," he added.
"Anything can happen and we need to stay focus. It is a good start, we are really happy but we need to get straight back in tomorrow to focus on the next game."