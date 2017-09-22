Mauricio Pellegrino says Virgil van Dijk could start against Man United

New Delhi, Sep 22: Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino has hinted that defender Virgil van Dijk could start for this first time this season against attacking Manchester United on Saturday (September 23).
The Holland safeguard Van Dijk defender has not started in a game for nearly eight months following his serious foot injury in January and after returning to full fitness he handed in a transfer request to move away from the club, which did not materialise and the manager for that time being excluded him from the squad.
Last weekend the 26-year-old made his first-team return as a substitute in the 1-0 triumph at Crystal Palace and could now be again called upon on Saturday to help invalidate a United side which has been in their top form, scoring 16 goals in their opening five Premier League games.
"We'll decide tomorrow ," Pellegrino said when asked whether Van Dijk would play.
"But every single week, Virgil is important because he is getting better. After a long period of time without playing a game, he is training well again.
"It's good news for us because we need Virgil, like every single player in our squad. He needs to train, he needs to play because the best training session for me is to play games."
The Sotton boss also suggested that the defender who featured for Saints' under-23 side this week, needs to be in the best possible shape and this games will give him that option to come back into the best possible fitness.
"I would like to introduce him little by little. The other day, he played 50 minutes, but it is something," he said.
"I was watching the video of the game and all of the senior players were really well, and it's an opportunity to be there on the pitch and be physically fit 100 percent."