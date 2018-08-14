Maurizio Sarri feels defender David Luiz has ‘big future’ at Chelsea

Bengaluru, August 14: New Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has given his full backing to defender David Luiz, insisting he can have a 'big future’ with the Blues and can easily be accommodated in a back-four formation.
The 31-year-old joined Chelsea two years ago and was one of the pivotal figures in their surge to the Premier League title in 2016-17. The Brazilian was accommodated in a back-three central role by the previous manager Antonio Conte and the Italian was reluctant to use the Brazilian in either of the wider roles.
Eventually, the defender was frozen out by Conte last season and he barely featured under Conte in the second half of the last season, making just four appearances in 2018.
The former Juventus manager then stated that it was because of Luiz's knee injury but as per many, there were conflicts between the two.
But since Sarri’s arrival this summer, the former Benfica defender has been a regular feature in the pre-season as well as in the starting game of the season against Huddersfield Town alongside Antonio Rudiger.
And now while talking about the defender, the Italian has suggested that Luiz will continue to be an influential figure in his team as he represents a versatile option for him not only as one of the back three, but also for a back four formation.
"I very much enjoy his attitude when I am working with him," Sarri said. "He is also a very good player and a very good defender.
"David is very good at building up action from our defence with the way he plays. David has a big future here. He will be very useful for us but not just on the pitch, he is also important in the dressing room.
"I disagree that he can only play as one of three central defenders," Sarri said. "If you are a good defender, you can play in a defensive line of three and you can also play in a four.
"I don't know about what happened in the past but now he has a good chance. We only have to carry on like we are doing now with him."
Sarri made a fine start in the dugout at Huddersfield as he orchestrated a convincing 3-0 victory at the John Smith’s Stadium last weekend.
Midfielder N'Golo Kante and winger Pedro scored one each, while debutant Jorginho opened his account with a finely placed penalty.
However, he will face his first big test next week when Chelsea host Arsenal in their first London derby of the season.