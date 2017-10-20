Maurizio Sarri unhappy with Serie A schedule

Bengaluru, October 20: Serie A giants Napoli have been in a tremendous form this season as the Naples side are yet to lose a single match in the Italian league and claimed all the possible 24 points out of 8 matches.
Till this midweek, Sarri's side were unbeaten in all the competitions, however, their first defeat came at the hands of Premier League giants Manchester City when Pep Guardiola's side defeated them 2-1.
The impressive high flying Italian team will now have to face a stern test again this weekend as the league leaders face title contenders Inter Milan who are also unbeaten in the league and are currently placed second.
Ahead of the match while talking about playing two strong opponents within a week, the Naples coach could not hold his frustration towards the fixture arrangements.
"Somebody at the league got it wrong when they drew up the fixture list," he said. "It's impossible to play on Saturday against Roma, away to Manchester City three days later and at home to Inter another four days after that," Sarri said.
Sarri also stated that they have to face the similar situation again during the last fixture of the group stage when they face Seria A holders Juventus.
"In December, we will play our last (Champions League) group game against Feyenoord and a few days later, we face Juventus," he added. "It's not a good situation for us when we are representing Italy in Europe."