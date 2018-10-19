Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Icardi happy at Inter, close to contract renewal

By
Inter captain Mauro Icardi
Inter captain Mauro Icardi

Milan, October 19: Inter captain Mauro Icardi is happy to stay with the Serie A giants and is close to signing a new deal despite interest from elsewhere.

Icardi, 25, has scored at least 20 league goals in three of the previous four seasons, leading to speculation over his future.

The Argentina international is reportedly a target for the likes of Chelsea, but Icardi said he was close to re-signing with Inter, where his contract expires in 2021.

"I'm happy to stay here," Icardi told Sky Italia.

"There have been contacts, but I decided to stay here for myself and my family. I had the dream of playing in the Champions League in the Inter shirt and therefore I couldn't leave.

"We will try to find a renewal, but I don't know if it will arrive before Christmas."

Icardi reportedly has a €110million release clause valid for foreign clubs, but appears likely to remain at Inter.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Srikanth beat Lin Dan to enter QF
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, October 19, 2018, 5:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 19, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue