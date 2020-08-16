Football
Cornet plays down 'secret' to success against Man City

By Dejan Kalinic
Lyon

Lisbon, August 16: Maxwel Cornet played down suggestions he had a "secret" to scoring against Manchester City after netting again in Lyon's win.

Cornet opened the scoring in Saturday's 3-1 victory in the Champions League quarter-final in Lisbon.

The Ivory Coast international has netted in three straight games against City, including a brace in 2018.

But the forward dismissed any talk there was a secret to his success against the Premier League giants.

"My secret to always score against City? I don't know, I don't have a secret," Cornet told a news conference.

"The most important is to do what the coach asks and be strong defensively. First, you have to do the job defensively, and then you can create some chances.

"It worked and I am very happy for the team. I am very happy with our team spirit. It's great. Let's hope we will continue."

While Kevin De Bruyne cancelled out Cornet's opener, Moussa Dembele came off the bench to score a match-winning brace.

After their upset win, Lyon will face Bayern Munich in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

Story first published: Sunday, August 16, 2020, 6:30 [IST]
