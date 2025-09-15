What will Happen in Pakistan boycott UAE match in Asia Cup 2025? Will they be Eliminated after UAE beat Oman?

Football Mbappe Displays Composure Ahead Of Champions League Challenge With Real Madrid Kylian Mbappe is not feeling anxious as Real Madrid embarks on their Champions League journey against Marseille. Coach Xabi Alonso emphasises the importance of winning the title and Mbappe's leadership role in the team. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 15, 2025, 21:26 [IST]

Xabi Alonso believes Kylian Mbappe is not feeling any anxiety as he embarks on another Champions League campaign. Real Madrid will face Marseille at Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, aiming for their 16th title in the competition. Last season, Madrid's title defence ended in the quarter-finals with a 5-1 aggregate loss to Arsenal, marking another missed opportunity for Mbappe.

Mbappe has yet to win the Champions League despite his impressive achievements, including a World Cup victory in 2018 and seven Ligue 1 titles. He was also part of the Paris Saint-Germain team that lost to Bayern Munich in the 2020 final. In his Champions League career, he has contributed to 79 goals, scoring 55 and assisting 24 in 87 appearances.

Alonso emphasised that Mbappe does not appear anxious about winning the Champions League. "He doesn't look it to me," said Alonso when asked if Mbappe was feeling pressure. The Madrid manager noted that winning the Champions League is always a goal for the club and hopes it happens soon.

"Kylian is part of that," Alonso continued, highlighting Mbappe's leadership qualities and influence on his teammates. "When the group is strong and consolidated, the rest of the squad know who they have to look at, whose example they should follow. Kylian is one of them."

Aurelien Tchouameni, a teammate of Mbappe, shared similar sentiments about their ambitions. "He wants to win every possible trophy," Tchouameni stated. Although Mbappe hasn't won it yet, Tchouameni stressed that winning the Champions League is crucial for Real Madrid as well.

Tchouameni added that their immediate focus is on winning Tuesday's match against Marseille. "We have to be mentally and physically prepared," he said. The team aims to perform at their best level throughout the season under Alonso's guidance.

Alonso's First Champions League Test

This match marks Alonso's first Champions League game as Madrid's manager after taking over from Carlo Ancelotti. He expressed excitement about facing Marseille at home. "We're approaching it with the excitement levels that come with playing for Real Madrid in the Champions League," Alonso remarked.

The former Bayer Leverkusen boss has led Madrid to four consecutive victories in LaLiga, placing them at the top of the table. "We've improved as a team," Tchouameni commented on working under Alonso's leadership.

The players are eager to continue progressing and face high-level opponents like Marseille. Playing at Santiago Bernabeu adds extra motivation due to its rich history in European competitions.