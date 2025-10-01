Football Mbappe's Hat-Trick Leads Real Madrid To Dominant 5-0 Victory Over Kairat Almaty In Champions League Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick as Real Madrid defeated Kairat Almaty 5-0 in the Champions League. The victory highlights Madrid's strong performance and Mbappe's scoring prowess. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 1, 2025, 0:44 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Real Madrid secured a dominant 5-0 win over Kairat Almaty in the Champions League, with Kylian Mbappe scoring a hat-trick. His first goal came from a penalty in the first half, followed by two more in the second half. Eduardo Camavinga and Brahim Diaz also added to the scoreline, ensuring Los Blancos maintained their flawless European campaign.

Kairat Almaty almost took an unexpected lead just nine seconds into the match at Ortalyq Stadion. Dastan Satpaev's header was saved by Thibaut Courtois, and subsequent attempts by Jorginho and Luis Mata missed the target within the first seven minutes. However, Real Madrid soon found their rhythm.

Franco Mastantuono was fouled in the box by goalkeeper Sherkhan Kalmurza, allowing Mbappe to confidently convert from the penalty spot before the half-hour mark. In the second half, Mbappe doubled his tally by lobbing over Kalmurza after receiving a long pass from Courtois. He completed his hat-trick with a precise shot into the bottom-right corner from outside the box.

Camavinga extended Real Madrid's lead by flicking Rodrygo's cross past Kalmurza at the near post for 4-0. Diaz then sealed the victory with a goal in stoppage time, capping off a successful outing for Xabi Alonso's team.

Thibaut Courtois made history as he became only the second Real Madrid goalkeeper to assist a goal in UEFA Champions League history. The last time this happened was when Santiago Canizares assisted against Olympiakos in October 1997.

Data Insights: Expected Goals Analysis

Despite an uncertain start, Real Madrid generated 3.32 expected goals (xG) from 12 shots on target compared to Kairat's 0.36 xG from four attempts on goal. This performance highlighted their attacking prowess and efficiency throughout the match.

Mbappe has now scored four hat-tricks in Champions League history, three of which were achieved away from home. This achievement ties him with Filippo Inzaghi for most away hat-tricks in competition history.

The match showcased Real Madrid's strength and depth as they continue their impressive run in Europe this season.