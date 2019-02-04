Football

Mbappe not worried ahead of PSG-Man United showdown

By Opta
Kylian Mbappe confident ahead of UCL match against Manchester United
Kylian Mbappe confident ahead of UCL match against Manchester United

Paris, February 4: Kylian Mbappe is "not worried" about facing Manchester United in the Champions League after Paris Saint-Germain suffered their first Ligue 1 defeat of the season.

PSG's unbeaten start to the league campaign was ended by hosts Lyon at 20 matches following a 2-1 loss on Sunday.

Ligue 1 holders PSG led through Angel Di Maria but the defending champions were pegged back in the absence of superstar Neymar as Moussa Dembele and Nabil Fekir struck for Lyon.

Mbappe, however, has no concerns ahead of PSG's trip to Old Trafford for their Champions League last-16 opening leg against United on February 12.

"I don't know if the defeat was deserved. In the first half it was deserved, but after half-time, we still dominated," Mbappe said after United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and assistant Mike Phelan watched in the stands.

"We started well. We have hurt Lyon, who let the storm pass before starting to hit top gear. Lyon had opportunities and scored. We also had situations. After half-time, we put them back in the game. They scored on the only occasion they had, a penalty."

Mbappe continued: "We have not realised our many opportunities. I'm not worried about the Champions League match. We must take it match by match and wait for the Champions League.

"It feels good to play matches like that. Facing teams that play is the best way to prepare for the upcoming deadlines. It's up to us to win.

"The goal was to remain undefeated and we will try not to lose again by the end of the season. It's complicated, yes, to play without Neymar. You must accept it. Last season, he was also injured and it would be nice not to make the same mistakes, otherwise it would mean that we did not learn anything."

    Story first published: Monday, February 4, 2019, 7:20 [IST]
