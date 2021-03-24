Bengaluru, March 24: Who is the better footballer between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo? It has been an unceasing debate and it is hardly a surprise as the two absolutely brilliant footballers have dominated the game of football for more than a decade now.
Both will go down in the history books of the game as two of the best footballers of all time if not the absolute very best of the lot. Both the players have made millions fall in love with the game and both have huge fan followings that have never stopped comparing the two geniuses.
While the two footballers are much different from each other in terms of their style of play, they have both been remarkable season after season for their respective clubs as well as for their respective nations.
There can never be certain parameters to compare two different players of two different clubs as their roles for their respective sides are much different from each other. In this article, we will look at Messi vs Ronaldo All Time Stats: Head To Head Goals, Trophies, Individual Awards.
Goals for club
Lionel Messi has been a one club man so far in his career. He made his mark for his boyhood club Barcelona at a very young age and has never looked back since. The Argentine maestro has scored a total of 663 goals for Barcelona till date in 768 games which is exceptional.
Although, his rival Ronaldo has an edge over Messi in terms of total goals scored at club level but only just. The Portuguese superstar has a total of 668 club goals to his name having played a total of 892 games in total for Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus till date.
In terms of goals per game, Messi is levels ahead of Ronaldo but it has also to be considered that the Portuguese was more of a creative winger in the early years of his career.
Goals for country
Ronaldo and Messi have both been integral members of their respective countries for years and they both captains their country right now. They are both top scorers of their country by far and overtaking their legacy will be difficult for any player from their countries in the future.
Ronaldo has been arguably the best player at international level ever since he made his debut for Portugal and his record of 102 goals in 170 games speaks for it. Messi's numbers for Argentina is also solid with 71 goals in 142 games but it is Ronaldo who is easily the superior player when playing for his country as he has the Euro title to show for it.
Honours
Both Ronaldo and Messi have exceptional trophy cabinets that all aspiring footballers will dream of. They have a staggering 11 Ballon d'Ors to their names between them with Messi having won six, while Ronaldo has five to his name.
Messi has won a total of 10 League titles and four Champions Leagues, while Ronaldo has seven League titles across three countries and five Champions League titles.
Messi has won European Golden Shoe on six occasions, while Ronaldo has taken home the prestigious award on four occasions. It is really difficult to separate the two legends in terms of awards and trophies with both having won so many honours that is extremely difficult to even note down.
In conclusion, it can be said that this generation has been extremely lucky to see these two absolute wonders of nature entertaining us year after year with his extraordinary footballing abilities.