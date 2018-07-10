Mesut Ozil could retire from international duty

Bengaluru, July 10: It is not entirely fair that the woeful campaign of a defending World Cup champion could be singled out to one player. But Mesut Ozil has been made the scapegoat in Germany’s shock Group Stage exit from the World Cup and the Arsenal man faces a major crisis of never being selected for his country again. This has put Ozil in-line to announce a retirement from the national team.
Ozil has been urged by his father to retire from international football after being used as a “scapegoat” for Germany Football’s shortcomings at the World Cup. The Arsenal star started two of Germany’s games but was dropped against Sweden as the 2014 champions crashed out in a shocking group stage exit.
“If I were in his place, I would say: 'Thank you, but that’s enough,’” Mustafa told German newspaper BILD. “He’s bent, disappointed and offended, yes offended. His own fans booed him before the World Cup at the International in Austria and he cannot understand why.”
Özil scored in Germany’s pre-tournament friendly against Austria but was booed by fans in the 2-1 defeat, along with Ilkay Gundogan. The pair were also caught up in off-field controversy when they were pictured with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
In the wake of their 2-0 loss to South Korea, Germany team boss Oliver Bierhoff also said that Mesut Özil should have been dropped over the pre-tournament scandal involving Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. At the World Cup, the Arsenal midfielder refused to comment about a controversial meeting on the eve of the finals with Erdoğan which sparked questions about his loyalty to Germany.
"We have never compelled players in the German national team to do something, but always tried to convince them when it comes to certain things," Bierhoff, Germany’s team director, told Die Welt newspaper.
"We did not succeed with Mesut. And in that respect one would have had to consider whether to refrain from playing him."
Both Joachim Loew and Oliver Bierhoff escaped retrospective action to maintain their roles as team coach/manager and team director respectively.
