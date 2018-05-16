Michael Carrick will join Manchester United's coaching staff for the FA Cup final

Bengaluru, May 16: Michael Carrick will join the backroom staff of Jose Mourinho as early as this season as the player will be in the dugout as a coach with Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea being his first coaching assignment. The 36-year-old had recently announced his retirement from football after spending 12 years at Old Trafford and played his last game against Watford last weekend which United won 1-0.
It was expected that the player will next join Mourinho on a full-time basis from next season after spending some quality time with his family. But the English player now has revealed that he will make an immediate switch to the coaching team under manager Jose Mourinho this Saturday and is desirous to learn from one of best coaches in the world.
"It changes overnight," Carrick said. "I am not training this week. I am going to jump on the staff. A couple of years ago I thought maybe it would be a good thing to spend time with the family, but then it's about timing and opportunities," added Carrick.
"You never know what is going to be around the corner. As soon as this came up I didn't think twice. He is one of the best, he's been around for many years and it all fits in. I've been at this club, and it is such a great club, so I obviously know the club and the manager.
"So learning from him and the backroom staff, and trying to bring the kids through and have an influence on that just fits. Hopefully it still fits in a couple of years' time."
Carrick has been one of the experienced members of United's midfield after Scholes' retirement and now fans are concerned if his absence would create a big gap in the team.
But the former Tottenham midfielder hinted that the Portuguese manager has already handed him a task to find a like-for-like replacement of him from the market and moreover he does not believe his retirement would create a big gap.
Carrick said: "I will support as best I can. That's part of being on the staff to work with the manager to try to get what's best for the club. That will evolve and when he wants my opinion I'm there to give it."
"We've lost big players in the past - huge players, bigger than me - and the club has moved on and still be successful," Carrick said. "I'm sure that will be the case again.
"I had the issue when I signed and it was all about Roy Keane, but I was never going to replace Roy Keane because it's not how I am. You've just got to evolve and find a way. There will be other players. There will be players here who will improve and progress, and if anyone gets brought in, whoever gets brought in, the club will move on."
