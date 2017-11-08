Michael Emenalo's top three signings at Chelsea

London, Nov 8: The day after Chelsea defeated their rivals Manchester United 1-0 at Stamford Bridge, Michael Emenalo resigned from his position as Chelsea technical director which came as a major surprise.
He was indeed a controversial character and the fans turned against him in recent months but there is no doubt that he has done a brilliant job for the club over the years making some top-notch signings.
The 52-year-old, one of owner Roman Abramovich's most trusted advisors, has left Chelsea after 10 years working across the scouting and technical departments amid reports of tensions between head coach Antonio Conte and the club's hierarchy.
Let us take a look at the three best signings he made while he was in charge of Chelsea:
Juan Mata from Valencia in 2011 for £23.5m
Juan Mata will always have a special place in the hearts of the Chelsea fans for what he did for the club after his move from Valencia in 2011.
During his time at the club, he was the Blues’ best player and won them the Champions League, the Europa League and FA Cup.
Unfortunately, he fell out of favour under Jose Mourinho after the Portuguese manager’s arrival at the club and had to leave.
Eden Hazard from Lille in 2012 for £32m
Eden Hazard is one of the best players in the world in his position and will go down as one of the best signings of Emenalo.
The Belgian wizard has been a brilliant servant to the club since his arrival and has played crucial roles in two Premier League triumphs.
Cesar Azpilicueta from Lyon in 2012 for £6.5m
Cesar Azpilicueta will surely be a nominee for the bargain of the century. It is really hard to believe that the Spaniard cost Chelsea so little.
Since his arrival from yon, the Spaniard has been a brilliant player for the club. On top of that, his versatility has offered the Blues a lot.