Belgium 2-1 Switzerland: Batshuayi brace secures victory

Brussels, November 12: Michy Batshuayi scored twice for Belgium as the number one FIFA-ranked team in the world laboured to a 2-1 win over Switzerland in a low-key international friendly.
Admir Mehmedi gave the Swiss the lead early on at the Den Dreef Stadion in Leuven with a crisp low finish past Belgium goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.
Batshuayi equalised for Belgium four minutes into the second half with an angled finish after an intelligent pass from Youri Tielemans.
The 27-year-old striker then took his tally to 21 goals for Belgium, scoring his second of the game with a shot on the turn from close range to seal victory with 20 minutes left.
Batshuayi with his second goal tonight!
Belgium struggled to find their rhythm in the first half as they failed to register a single effort on target during a dismal 45 minutes, and Switzerland capitalised.
A long punt forward was accidentally headed backwards by Sebastiaan Bornauw which allowed Mehmedi to break clear and the Wolfsburg forward elegantly struck a left-footed shot across goal into the corner of the net.
Mignolet's goal was under pressure again on the half hour and he used his body to good effect at the near post to keep out Mehmedi's close-range effort.
Belgium flickered into life on the stroke of half-time when Dennis Praet teased a cross into the penalty area but Switzerland goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo strongly beat the ball away.
The Red Devils showed greater intensity after the break and substitute Tielemans provided the telling pass for Batshuayi, who beat the offside trap and ruthlessly struck a low shot beyond Mvogo.
Batshuayi's effort was his first attempt on goal, and Belgium's first effort on target and the striker, on loan with Crystal Palace from Chelsea, scored again with their second on both fronts.
The forward superbly controlled a difficult cross from substitute Thomas Foket inside the area before he hooked the ball home.
Switzerland had their moments in the remainder of the game but could not find an equaliser as Roberto Martinez's side held on for an underwhelming victory.