Miguel Almiron turned down Arsenal, attracted towards Manchester United before sealing Newcastle transfer

Bengaluru, March 1: The agent of Newcastle United’s record signing Miguel Almiron has claimed that a host of Premier League clubs including Arsenal tried to sign him in January, but his client rejected those moves because none of them made any concrete offers.
The 25-year-old had caught the eye in the MLS for Atlanta United and a number of Premier League teams were said to be ready to lure him to England.
Arsenal were reportedly one of the clubs to be highly interested in signing the winger, while the likes of Manchester United, Southampton and West Ham were also said to be keen. However, the talented player, at last, chose to head for the north east as Newcastle broke their transfer record fee.
The Gunners were said to be scouting Almiron for a long time but their fiscal restrictions left Newcastle free to stump up the authority. The North London club instead opted to acquire Denis Suarez on loan from Barcelona.
Miguel Almiron's Newcastle United debut:— MLS Buzz (@MLS_Buzz) February 23, 2019
4 shots, hit the post once
23/28 passing (82%)
6 key passes
3 duels won
3 ball recoveries
1/1 dribbles
1/1 tackles
Drew 1 red card
Fitting right in. #MLS #ATLUTD #NUFC pic.twitter.com/RJInqsHpja
Almiron is yet to find the back of the net for his new club in three appearances however already started impressing with his sharpness. The player looks to be a bright aspect for the future and it now has raised further questions about Arsenal's decision to go for Suarez who has been quite ordinary till now.
And while talking about the prospect of his client, his agent Daniel Campos has opened up about the offers he received to radio station ABC Cardinal and to the Gunners distress, he has suggested that the North London side could not complete a deal because Arsenal was not sure about the player.
He also revealed that other top side like Manchester United also earlier shown interest on the attacker however they never made any concrete offers.
He said: "Manchester United scouted him, but did not want to sign him in this window. They told me that in January they were not going to make movements.
"Arsenal offered a loan and Southampton also, but they both had doubts about the league he came from. They were not sure about him being an MLS player.
"In Italy, Fiorentina enquired about him and Cagliari offered a loan, a very large one. However, Rafa Benítez had no doubts and that's why he always insisted on him."
Almiron was one of the top players in MLS last season where he racked up 13 goals and 13 assists in 38 appearances and he will certainly look to replicate the same here taking the Magpies above the table.
Benitez till now mostly has deployed him as a left winger but has been given the freedom to roam around the field, using his pace and creativity to pose a constant threat to defenders.
Newcastle are yet to lose a match with him on the field. He hit the post in his first start in the 2-0 win over Huddersfield and helped in another 2-0 win over Burnley in the last game week.