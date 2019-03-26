Mike Phelan uncertain of permanent Manchester United stay

Bengaluru, March 26: Assistant coach Mike Phelan is uncertain if he will stay at Manchester United beyond the summer after helping interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer inspire an incredible return to form for the club.
United sacked former boss Mourinho in November last year and chose to bring in former player and Molde manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as interim boss. Along with him the Old Trafford side also hired Phelan, who previously worked as Sir Alex Ferguson's No 2 for a long time.
Phelan was working as the sporting director of the Australian side Central Coast Mariners but with their permission agreed on the job.
Since the arrival, the 56-year-old has been immense in helping United restore their form, winning 14 games out of 19, now only three points behind third-place Tottenham with eight games left of the season.
As per the latest reports, he is now favourite to be offered a full-time role as an assistant along with Solskjaer, however, it might cost him his position in the Gosford club.
#MUFC assistant manager Mike Phelan is also the Sporting Director of Australian side Central Coast Mariners and admits he is unsure where his future lies.— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 25, 2019
As his players currently on the international break, Phelan recently boarded a plane to Australia as he attempted to make up for lost facetime on the Central Coast.
And While talking about his future during the rest, Phelan now has suggested that although he is unsure about his future, however, if given the chance he would like to keep balancing his time between Manchester United and Australian club Central Coast Mariners.
"It's just a case of how things develop over the next couple of months," Phelan told FOX Football Podcast.
"It's a busy time for Manchester United obviously, but the season is coming to an end in Australia so I think once decisions are made back over in England then I think we'll open those discussions again with the Mariners and hopefully the partnership can continue.
"I think it's a good one; it's a nice one to be able to be associated with the Mariners, and obviously an association for the Mariners with Manchester United is always a nice thing.
"It's all down to if's and but's right now, but I certainly would like to keep my interest at the Mariners."