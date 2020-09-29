Arteta predicts 'busy' finish to transfer window, has no update on Aouar

London, September 29: Mikel Arteta expects a busy finish to the transfer window, but the Arsenal manager had no update regarding Houssem Aouar.
Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for Lyon star Aouar ahead of the transfer window closing on October 5.
Asked about Aouar after a 3-1 Premier League loss to Liverpool on Monday, Arteta had no update, but he predicted a frantic finish to the transfer period.
"We don't have any news on new players and either with players that might leave the football club," he told a news conference.
"It's a week to go, I think it's going to be really busy for other clubs because not much business has been done.
"Let's see what happens."
Arteta added: "I think it will be busy for the Premier League. Busy for us, I don't know how it is going to happen."
Arsenal's loss to Liverpool was their first of the Premier League season and they sit fifth in the table.