Arteta in 'conversations' over last-minute Arsenal business

London, January 31: Mikel Arteta confirmed "conversations" are occurring with Arsenal's hierarchy as the Gunners boss aims to finalise some last-minute business in the transfer window.
Martin Odegaard has already arrived on loan from Real Madrid and Norwich City's versatile forward Emiliano Buendia reportedly remains a target.
Outgoings are also a distinct possibility, with Arteta having trimmed the wage bill by offloading big earners Mesut Ozil and Sokratis Papastathopoulos, while Sead Kolasinac and William Saliba have departed on loan.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Reiss Nelson and Shkodran Mustafi may also move, at least temporarily, to get more minutes and Arteta provided an update following the Gunners' goalless draw with Manchester United on Saturday (January 30).
"Well, there are some conversations at the moment going on," Arteta said.
"I spoke with all the players about their own situation because they are all aware of the minutes that they're playing and they want to improve their situation.
"I'm willing to help them, the club is willing to help them and we will try to find a solution at the end, but I don't know whether it will be the case or not."
Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was missing against United at Emirates Stadium as he continues to quarantine after visiting his ill mother.
Arteta was unable to clarify if that was due to restrictions when returning from certain countries or because he had been exposed to coronavirus.
"We are following the rules and the protocols right now and the protocols say that he cannot be involved at the moment," he added.
"We have to respect that and the doctor is managing the situation. It's because he had a family issue that he had to attend to and these are the consequences of that."
David Luiz celebrated clearing a Bruno Fernandes free-kick with a couple of fist pumps on the stroke of half-time, a reaction encouraged by Arteta.
"Yes, because you have to put your body on the line and when you have to defend your own box, you have to be ruthless and you have to be even more aggressive when you attack the opponents' box because it makes a huge impact on the result," he said.
"I think everybody is defending in those situations with their lives, which is what I asked them to do.
"When that's the case, obviously you're harder to beat and you get the amount of clean sheets we're getting at the moment."