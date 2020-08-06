Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Milan sign defender Kalulu on five-year deal

By Peter Hanson
Pierre Kalulu did not make his debut for Lyon and will now continue his progression in Serie A with Milan
Pierre Kalulu did not make his debut for Lyon and will now continue his progression in Serie A with Milan

Milan, August 6: Milan have completed the signing of French defender Pierre Kalulu on a five-year deal.

The 20-year-old was a free agent after letting his contract run down at Lyon, where he did not feature for the first team.

Kalulu reportedly recently underwent his medical with the Rossoneri, who confirmed the right-back's arrival via a short statement on Wednesday.

"AC Milan announces the signing of Pierre Kalulu, on a permanent transfer," it read.

"The contract of the French player expires on June 30, 2025."

The France Under-20 international featured 16 times for Lyon in the UEFA Youth League over the past two seasons.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Day 1 - Stumps: PAK 139/2 (49.0 vs ENG
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, August 6, 2020, 3:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 6, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue