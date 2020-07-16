Milinkovic-Savic perfectly suited to Premier League as Ninkovic hails Chelsea and PSG target

Belgrade, July 16: Milos Ninkovic believes Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is perfectly suited to the Premier League as he compared the in-demand Lazio star to Paul Pogba.
Milinkovic-Savic has long been linked with a Lazio exit following his exploits for the Serie A side, where he arrived from Genk in 2015.
Chelsea, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Juventus and Inter have all emerged as reported suitors for the Serbia international midfielder.
As speculation grows over Milinkovic-Savic's future in the Italian capital, former Serbia international Ninkovic feels it is time for the 25-year-old to leave Lazio.
Per rialzarci c’è bisogno di tutti. Testa alta e restiamo uniti! #Sergente 🦅
A post shared by Sergej Milinkovic Savic (@sergej___21) on Jul 8, 2020 at 5:36am PDT
"He is an unbelievable talent," Ninkovic, who now plays for Sydney FC in Australia, told Stats Perform News. "Probably one of the best midfielders in Italy. He reminds me of [United star] Pogba, he is that type of player because he is good on the ball, tall, strong, can score outside of the box and he is good in the air.
"For him, the most important thing is to be happy. If he is happy at Lazio, he should stay there. But if he wants a different challenge, than he definitely needs to leave. They talk about PSG, Man Utd... but it depends on how he feels.
"I think if he makes the right choice, he will be one of the best midfielders in the world.
"Personally, I think he needs a new challenge in his career because he's spent three or four years at Lazio. It's hard when that's the first time in the last years they're fighting for the Scudetto and probably next season it will be the same or fourth or fifth. For him it would be better if he can go somewhere else to play Champions League as well.
"Of course it also depends on his president and how much he wants. Especially now after coronavirus, everything won't be like before in terms of transfer fees and salaries."
Milinkovic-Savic has scored five goals and supplied four assists in Serie A this season and Ninkovic, 35, added: "I think England is perfect for him. Even France, when you have good players around you it's much easier to play.
"If he goes to Manchester United, Real Madrid or PSG, there's not much of a difference because they're all good players there. It will be even much easier for him, I think he will score more goals and supply more assists."
Another Serbian player in the headlines recently has been United midfielder Nemanja Matic following his form for the Red Devils.
Out of favour and looking set for a move away from Old Trafford at the start of the season, Matic has forced his way back into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans and signed a new three-year contract.
“I am very happy that I will continue to be part of this great club. As a player, I still have a lot more to give and achieve in my career and to do that with Manchester United will be a huge honour. This is a really exciting team to be part of, we have a good balance of youth and experience within the squad and there is great comradery amongst the group. This is a key part of the season and we are playing well. We will continue to fight to finish the season on a high and make our amazing supporters proud.”
A post shared by Nemanja Matic (@nemanjamatic) on Jul 6, 2020 at 5:06am PDT
Ninkovic played alongside Matic for Serbia and he hailed his 31-year-old compatriot, saying: "I spoke with him maybe a month ago. Obviously he didn't know anything and he said he would like to stay. I'm very happy for him because he is an unbelievable player and a very nice guy which is the most important thing.
"But I thought maybe there was a chance if he didn't re-sign that he could come to Australia. Maybe we will have to wait two or three more years. Maybe now it's easier for him because they started to play with one six and two eights or 10s, which is much better for him. We used to play that formation in the national team and he was unbelievable.
"You need to be strong mentally, especially at Manchester United with so many great players."
United, who sat fifth in the Premier League ahead of Thursday's trip to Crystal Palace, have strung together an 18-game unbeaten streak across all competitions, with Matic, Pogba and Bruno Fernandes earning plaudits.
Ninkovic believes the Red Devils now boast a better midfield than champions Liverpool and can challenge for the title next season.
"I think they needed some player like Fernandes and now they have Pogba, Fernandes and Matic in the middle," Ninkovic said. "I think they have one of the best midfields in the Premier League - maybe Manchester City [have the best]. I would say a better midfield than Liverpool.
"Probably they will try to sign one or two more players and definitely they will fight for the title."