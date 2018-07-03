Mohamed Salah becomes top earner with latest deal

Bengaluru, July 3: Mohamed Salah’s sensational debut season at Liverpool might have ended on a sour note after Liverpool’s 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League final in which Salah dislocated his shoulder.
While, his run with the national team also couldn’t bear any fruit as Egypt were dumped out in the Group Stages itself. However, Salah’s breakthrough season at the Kop wasn’t to be left unappreciated.
Salah was handed a five-year contract extension by Liverpool running till 2023 and earning him a astounding £200,000-a-week which almost double of what he earned last season.
The Egyptian signed a deal worth around £100,000-per-week when he moved to Anfield from Roma last season, but his 44 goals in the first season have seen his wages increase by 100% in just a year. The deal, however, does not contain any release clause for Salah should he decide to leave Liverpool anytime in the future.
Salah has now become the highest paid player in Liverpool’s club history and is now one of the top 10 highest paid Premier League stars. However, his £200,000-a-week wages are still way behind the wages of Premier League superstars Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez and Harry Kane - all of whom Salah out performed last season.
Sanchez is ahead by almost a country mile with his staggering £350,000-a-week salary at Manchester United. While, Kane and Ozil follow suit and tie on the second place with their £300,000-a-week wage from their respective North London clubs.
Manchester United duo Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku earn £290,000-a-week and £250,000-a-week respectively, while Manchester City duo Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Aguero get £280,000-a-week and £220,000-a-week respectively. Salah now is level on wages with United goalkeeper David de Gea and Chelsea main-man Eden Hazard.
The PFA Player of the Season was ecstatic with his long-term commitment to Liverpool.
"I'm very happy to say I have signed a new contract with the club," he said.
"My first year at the club was an incredible experience for me and my family. I have to thank everyone at Liverpool and also the supporters.
"I know we can achieve a lot of things together.", he concluded.
