Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Mohmed Salah carried off on stretcher at St James' Park

By Opta
Mohamed Salah

Newcastle, May 5: Liverpool are anxiously awaiting updates on Mohamed Salah after he left the field on a stretcher during Saturday's crucial Premier League clash at Newcastle United.

Salah, who earlier was on target to put the Reds 2-1 ahead before Newcastle levelled, was left needing medical attention midway through the second half after being floored following a collision with goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

The Egypt international was unable to continue and was carried off the pitch and down the tunnel at St James' Park

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: NEW 2 - 3 LIV
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Sunday, May 5, 2019, 2:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 5, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue