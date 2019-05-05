Mohmed Salah carried off on stretcher at St James' Park

Newcastle, May 5: Liverpool are anxiously awaiting updates on Mohamed Salah after he left the field on a stretcher during Saturday's crucial Premier League clash at Newcastle United.
Salah, who earlier was on target to put the Reds 2-1 ahead before Newcastle levelled, was left needing medical attention midway through the second half after being floored following a collision with goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.
The Egypt international was unable to continue and was carried off the pitch and down the tunnel at St James' Park