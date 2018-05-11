We hope to do our best in Russia, says Salah

Bengaluru/May 11: Egypt is qualifying for the FIFA World Cup after a gap of 28 years. The last time they competed in the quadrennial extravaganza was at the 1990 edition in Italy, where they failed to advance past the group stage and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, who will lead Pharaoh's charge in Russia this time, sounded upbeat about the team's return to FIFA's global showpiece.
The African nation playing Uruguay in their opening Group A match on June 15. Hosts Russia and Middle East powerhouse Saudi Arabia are the other teams in the group.
"We've never been for the last 28 years. So everyone in Egypt is excited. We'll do our best to go as far as we can," said Salah on the sidelines of Liverpool's end-of-campaign awards function, where he was recognised for his incredible campaign as he claimed a Player of the Season double.
The Egypt international has scored 43 goals in all competitions in his first season at Anfield, helping Jurgen Klopp's men into the Champions League final.
And the 25-year-old, who is contracted until 2022, said he is committed to achieving even more at Liverpool, amid reports Real Madrid are interested in his signature.
"I'm very happy here, everything is fine," Salah told reporters.
"Of course I have got ambitions for the future with Liverpool. As you can see we had a great season, now we are in the Champions League final and everyone is excited.
"It is just the start. This is my first year here and it is the same for some other players. It is just the beginning."
Brace! Still time for a hatrick tonight? pic.twitter.com/G7xmEzEU66— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 10, 2018
Salah, along with winger Sadio Mane and striker Roberto Firmino, have been integral to Liverpool's success this season.
As they prepare for the Champions League decider against Madrid on May 26, Liverpool are also on the verge of securing a top-four Premier League finish ahead of hosting Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday (May 13).
Salah stated the Reds have already shown they can compete with, and beat, Europe's best.
"This is just the start. This is my first year here and it is the same for some other players... this year we have had an unbelievable year," Salah was quoted as saying in the Liverpool Echo.
"We're very comfortable we'll be playing in the Champions League next season," he said.
"On the way to the final we beat top teams like Manchester City and Roma. It's just the beginning.
"We want to qualify for the Champions League next season and then we want to win the Champions League final. We'll play to win against Real Madrid."
(With OPTA/Agency inputs)
