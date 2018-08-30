Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Cold shoulder? Salah, Ramos share awkward meeting at Champions League draw

Posted By: OPTA
Cold shoulder? Salah, Ramos share awkward meeting at Champions League draw

London, Aug 31: Sergio Ramos played up his role as the pantomime villain during an awkward reunion with Mohamed Salah at the Champions League group stage draw.

The Real Madrid captain was seated behind Salah at the event in Monaco as the Liverpool star was given a painful reminder of the shoulder injury he sustained in May's final.

Ramos was at the centre of the controversial incident, with his actions in bringing down the forward recently described as "ruthless and brutal" by Jurgen Klopp.

And the 32-year-old appeared to poke fun at the furore on Thursday by gently placing his hand on the same left shoulder on his way back from collecting the competition's Defender of the Season award.

Egypt international Salah later lost out to Cristiano Ronaldo for the Forward of the Season award.

Liverpool were drawn alongside Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli and Red Star Belgrade in Group C, while Madrid's trophy defence begins in Group G against Roma, CSKA Moscow and Viktoria Plzen.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Day 1 - Stumps: IND 19/0 (4.0 vs ENG 246
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Thursday, August 30, 2018, 23:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 30, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue