Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Mohun Bagan give I-League triumph bonus to players, staff

By Pti
Mohun Bagan give I-League triumph bonus to players, staff
Mohun Bagan give I-League triumph bonus to players, staff

Kolkata, July 23: I-League champions Mohun Bagan on Wednesday (July 22) announced that they have paid their title-winning bonus to all coaches, players and ground staff.

Having won the I-League with four rounds to spare before the COVID-19 lockdown, Mohun Bagan merged with Indian Super League champions ATK. The football entity is now known as ATK Mohun Bagan FC.

"With immense pleasure, we wish to inform you that as per our commitment, today we have paid the I-League 2019-20 winning bonus to all coaches, players, support staff and office staff including ground staff," the club said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Mohun Bagan had cleared the dues of their players following a delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More MOHUN BAGAN News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: LEC 3 - 1 BSC
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, July 23, 2020, 9:33 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 23, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue