Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch AIFF Super Cup Group A Match on TV and Online?

Mohun Bagan Super Giant face Chennaiyin FC in their Super Cup 2025 opener at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Saturday, October 25. The high-voltage clash features two teams looking to set the tone early in the tournament after contrasting recent campaigns.
Mohun Bagan enter the game riding high after clinching the IFA Shield by beating East Bengal, and will aim to extend that momentum under coach José Molina.
The Mariners boast one of the strongest squads in Indian football and are title favorites in the Super Cup group stage. A strong start will reinforce their reputation as India's most complete club side, while a slip-up could question their early-season consistency.
Chennaiyin FC, now under the command of Clifford Miranda, approach the tournament with redemption on their minds following an inconsistent 2024-25 ISL campaign. Their focus is on defensive stability and counter-attacking efficiency, hoping to produce an upset against the reigning ISL and Shield winners.
Mohun Bagan's recent form: DWWLL (last five)
Chennaiyin's recent form: LWLLW
The Mariners have kept 70% clean sheets in their last ten home matches, compared to Chennaiyin's 10% in their last ten away fixtures.
Across all competitions since 2020, Mohun Bagan have won four of nine encounters, Chennaiyin two, and three have been drawn. The Mariners averaged 1.1 goals per match in these meetings compared to Chennaiyin's 0.8.
The match will start at 7:30 pm IST on Saturday.
The Super Cup 2025-26 Group A match will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.
The MBSG vs CFC Super Cup match will be telecast on Star Sports khel from 7:30 pm IST, while the live-streaming is available on Jio Hotstar app and website.