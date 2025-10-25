AIFF Super Cup 2025: East Bengal vs Dempo Live Streaming- When And Where To Watch Online And On TV In India?

Football Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch AIFF Super Cup Group A Match on TV and Online? By MyKhel Staff Updated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 18:36 [IST]

oi-Prateek Bannerjee

Mohun Bagan Super Giant face Chennaiyin FC in their Super Cup 2025 opener at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Saturday, October 25. The high-voltage clash features two teams looking to set the tone early in the tournament after contrasting recent campaigns.​

Mohun Bagan enter the game riding high after clinching the IFA Shield by beating East Bengal, and will aim to extend that momentum under coach José Molina.

The Mariners boast one of the strongest squads in Indian football and are title favorites in the Super Cup group stage. A strong start will reinforce their reputation as India's most complete club side, while a slip-up could question their early-season consistency.​

Chennaiyin FC, now under the command of Clifford Miranda, approach the tournament with redemption on their minds following an inconsistent 2024-25 ISL campaign. Their focus is on defensive stability and counter-attacking efficiency, hoping to produce an upset against the reigning ISL and Shield winners.​

Form

Mohun Bagan's recent form: DWWLL (last five)

Chennaiyin's recent form: LWLLW

The Mariners have kept 70% clean sheets in their last ten home matches, compared to Chennaiyin's 10% in their last ten away fixtures.​

MBSG vs CFC Head-to-Head Record

Across all competitions since 2020, Mohun Bagan have won four of nine encounters, Chennaiyin two, and three have been drawn. The Mariners averaged 1.1 goals per match in these meetings compared to Chennaiyin's 0.8.​

Mohun Bagan SG vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming and Telecast

When will be the MBSG vs CFC AIFF Super Cup Match?

The match will start at 7:30 pm IST on Saturday.

Where will the MBSG vs CFC match be played?

The Super Cup 2025-26 Group A match will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

Where to Watch Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC AIFF Super Cup Match?

The MBSG vs CFC Super Cup match will be telecast on Star Sports khel from 7:30 pm IST, while the live-streaming is available on Jio Hotstar app and website.