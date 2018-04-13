Monaco open to Chelsea flop Bakayoko returno

Bengaluru, April 13: French Ligue 1 champions AS Monaco are keen to re-sign Chelsea flop Tiemoue Bakayoko, according to reports.
The Frenchman, 23, joined from the Principality side in the summer as a replacement for Manchester United-bound Nemanja Matic.
However, he has been a massive flop in the Premier League with Chelsea and his Chelsea career could come to an end this summer only with his former club willing to take him back.
The Frenchman has endured a difficult campaign and has not started a Premier League match since his sending off against Watford two months ago.
Now, the French media claim his former side are interested in bringing him back at the end of the season, as they prepare to lose midfield linchpin Fabinho who is attracting interest from a host of clubs across Europe.
Bakayoko was one of a number of players to move to bigger clubs as Monaco won Ligue 1 and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.
Manchester City signed the duo of Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy, while Paris Saint-Germain signed boy wonder Kylian Mbappe.
Chelsea made Bakayoko their third-highest signing ever after paying £40million for his services.
Monaco did resist two of their other key players in Thomas Lemar and Fabinho but are likely to lose them this summer following a poor campaign this campaign.
They once again need to rebuild their squad and Bakayoko would be a brilliant signing by them considering how well he fared for them before his move to Chelsea.
Initially, he appeared to suit Antonio Conte's system of playing with two defensive midfielders.
But as his performances dipped, he lost his place alongside N'Golo Kante to the Cesc Fabregas and is now struggling to make France's World Cup squad.
The worst point of his career at Stamford Bridge was a red card after a dreadful 30 minutes against Watford, who went on to win the match 4-1.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.