Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Mourinho reaches 200th Premier League win

By Nicholas Mcgee

London, July 7: Jose Mourinho recorded his 200th Premier League win as a manager with Tottenham's 1-0 victory over Everton.

A Michael Keane own goal proved enough for Spurs to claim triumph on Monday despite an uninspiring display.

Spurs produced little that will live long in the memory as Mourinho became just the fifth Premier League manager to reach the 200 mark.

The Portuguese achieved the feat in 326 games in the division, with only Manchester United legend Alex Ferguson (322) getting to that tally in fewer matches.

Mourinho won 140 top-flight games across two spells at Chelsea, with another 50 coming at United and this being his 10th league win with Spurs.

More JOSE MOURINHO News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: SFC 1 - 0 EIB
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 3:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 7, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue