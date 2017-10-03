My England career has been a failure so far: Joe Hart

London, October 3: England number one Joe Hart admits that his international career with England can't be viewed as a success until the point he brings the country success in any tournament.
Hart has made 73 appearances for the Three Lions since making his senior debut nine years ago and participated in four major tournaments during the time, however, failed to lead England to any trophy.
They have failed to make any kind of effect on the international stage with Hart on the side and now the West Ham United loanee suggested that he isn't completely content with his England career to date but wants to keep fighting to achieve the ultimate goal.
Hart told The Offside Rule podcast: "It was something I didn't need to dream about - because I didn't think it was possible.
"The next thing after that is to do something with your England career and make it matter. I have failed up until now so I need to change that."
Hart added: "I would be lying if I said I didn't want to play every game and I don't want to influence every game, but that might not be possible.
"I want to amass as many caps as I can, I want to be the goalkeeper who plays for England, but I would swap all of that for a trophy or playing an important role in a good summer for the nation. That's my only intention when I play for England."
Hart is one of four goalkeepers in the England squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers with Slovenia on Thursday (October 5) and Lithuania on Sunday (October 8).
Hart is currently the first choice keeper however given the form he and his team are showing with only two wins from seven Premier League matches, his place could be at risk, with Everton's Jordan Pickford, Stoke's Jack Butland and Fraser Foster of Southampton ready to battle for his place.