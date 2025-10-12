Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: How Far They Are from 1000 Goals After Both Score in Latest Match?

Football Julian Nagelsmann Confident In Florian Wirtz's Ability To Succeed At Liverpool Julian Nagelsmann supports Florian Wirtz amid his struggles at Liverpool. Despite not scoring yet, Wirtz has created numerous chances and is expected to adapt soon. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 15:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Florian Wirtz has not yet made a significant impact at Liverpool, but Julian Nagelsmann is confident in his potential. Wirtz transferred from Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool this summer for a reported fee of up to £116 million (€133.2 million). Despite assisting Hugo Ekitike's goal against Crystal Palace in the Community Shield in August, he hasn't contributed to any goals since.

Among Premier League players with over ten chances created this season, only James Ward-Prowse (12) has more without scoring or assisting than Wirtz (11). However, Nagelsmann, who manages Wirtz on the national team, believes the 22-year-old will soon find his rhythm. "Even if he hasn't scored a goal, he's the player who creates chances," Nagelsmann told Sport1.

Nagelsmann emphasised that it's not Wirtz's fault if teammates don't convert his opportunities. He stated, "The statistic isn't even a third of the truth." According to Nagelsmann, Wirtz just needs time to adjust to the league. The coach has observed him feeling liberated and aware of his capabilities.

Wirtz has generated 11 chances worth a combined 0.87 expected assists (xA) and crafted one big chance in the competition. He has played in all seven of Liverpool's league matches this season, starting five times. His performance shows promise despite not having scored or assisted recently.

During Germany's recent 4-0 victory over Luxembourg, Wirtz hit the post. He is expected to participate again when Germany faces Northern Ireland in their upcoming World Cup qualifier on Monday. His involvement at both club and international levels indicates his importance to both teams.

Nagelsmann remains optimistic about Wirtz's future contributions. He noted that while not everything has been easy for Wirtz, he is prepared to work hard. This determination is likely to help him adapt and succeed in the Premier League eventually.

Despite current challenges, Wirtz's potential remains evident. With continued effort and adaptation, he is expected to make significant contributions for Liverpool and Germany in the near future.