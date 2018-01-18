Nandhakumar switches to Dynamos permanently

Bengaluru, January 18: Indian Super League (ISL) club Delhi Dynamos have completed the permanent transfer deal of midfielder Nandhakumar Sekar from I League outfit Chennai City FC.
The 21-year-old was initially loaned by Chennai to Dynamos in October and after a string of impressive performances in the fourth season of ISL, both the clubs mutually agreed on a permanent deal.
In the short four-month loan stint, the India Under-23 player impressed for Dynamos and was adjudged Emerging Player of the match in the recent ISL ties against Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC. Dynamos held Chennaiyin 2-2 in the match in which Nandhakumar had played a part in the team's opening goal, while they beat Bengaluru FC 2-0.
"Nandha has impressed us all with the effort he puts in training day-in-day-out. He's a quick learner and is someone who fits in perfectly well in my style of play," said Dynamos coach Miguel Angel Portugal.
Nandhakumar, who has reportedly signed a two-and-a-half year contract for an undisclosed amount with the Dynamos, sounded upbeat after the permanent move.
"I'm delighted to have signed a permanent deal with Delhi Dynamos. The club and coach Miguel (Angel Portugal) had believed in me and my game has gone from strength to strength over the past few months. I'm hoping to give my best not just this season but in the coming seasons as well," said, Nandhakumar who hails from Vyasarpadi locality in Chennai.
Chennai City FC President Rohit Ramesh wished Nandhakumar his best, "Our main focus has been the development of the players and giving them chances to improve their careers.
"Nandha expressed to us his desire and the fact that he had an attractive offer from Delhi Dynamos.We were able to agree a transfer fee with the corresponding club to felicitate the transfer at the earliest."
Dynamos, who are languishing at the bottom of the ISL table with just seven points from 10 games, next take on Jamshedpur FC in an away game on Sunday (January 21).