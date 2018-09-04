Napoli chief furious with UEFA over Champions League draw

Bengaluru, September 4: Well known for his antics off the field, Napoli football club chief Aurelio De Laurentiis is furious with the Champions League group that his team have been put in. Narrowly missing out on the Scudetto last campaign, Napoli are pitted against heavy weights Paris-Saint Germain and Liverpool along side minnows Red Star Belgrade. And apparently, De Laurentiis will complain to UEFA on an unfair draw.
Despite of reaching the final of the Champions League last campaign, which they lost to Real Madrid, Liverpool were drawn in Pot 3 of the Champions League draw. This, according to De Laurentiis was not sensible as Liverpool finished fourth in the league and made it to the final as well.
"We are bitter, I will ask for an explanation from UEFA," said De Laurentiis to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli. "Liverpool, Champions League finalists, are put in pot three? It is a disastrous anomaly", he added.
Klopp's men were forced into Pot 3 as Benfica made their way through the qualifying rounds.
UEFA's coefficient system is judged on the last five seasons of European competition, with Liverpool's only other significant progress in Europe during that time coming in 2016 when they reached the Europa League final. Thus, this could be the only reason that Liverpool were not drawn in Pot 2, with Pot 1 obviously dedicated to Champions of major European Leagues.
The concern comes as this group will see three Champions League sides face each other and eventually one of them falling into Europa League due to finishing third in the group. And with the way the complains are going, Napoli seem worried that they might just be the team to play in Europa League next year.
Napoli currently lie fifth in Serie A, but lost 3-0 to Sampdoria on Sunday. Liverpool are rocketing with their 100% record at the top of the table.