Napoli's Petagna tests positive for coronavirus

Napoli, Aug 20: Napoli striker Andrea Petagna has tested positive for coronavirus, the Serie A club have confirmed.
The 25-year-old, whose brother had earlier returned a positive test, is asymptomatic and quarantining at home.
Napoli signed Petagna in January before loaning him back to previous club SPAL for the rest of 2019-20.
Petagna, who has two caps for Italy, has recently been linked with a possible move to Arsenal.
He has scored 28 Serie A goals in the past two seasons.
Petagna is currently asymptomatic and has begun isolating at home. Once his isolation period is over, he will be retested and – if negative – will be free to rejoin the squad.— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) August 20, 2020