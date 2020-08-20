Football
Napoli's Petagna tests positive for coronavirus

By Joe Wright

Napoli, Aug 20: Napoli striker Andrea Petagna has tested positive for coronavirus, the Serie A club have confirmed.

The 25-year-old, whose brother had earlier returned a positive test, is asymptomatic and quarantining at home.

Napoli signed Petagna in January before loaning him back to previous club SPAL for the rest of 2019-20.

Petagna, who has two caps for Italy, has recently been linked with a possible move to Arsenal.

He has scored 28 Serie A goals in the past two seasons.

Story first published: Thursday, August 20, 2020, 20:00 [IST]
