Nathaniel Clyne expresses his frustration with Klopp following Liverpool exit

Kolkata, January 8: Nathaniel Clyne has opened up on his frustration at a lack of playing time in the last two seasons at Anfield and has accused manager Jurgen Klopp of not providing ample game-time despite being available for selection.
The 27-year-old, who was signed from Southampton in a £12.5m deal in July 2015, has recently completed a move to Bournemouth on loan until the end of the season and is now destined to leave the side permanently in the summer.
The English right-back has had some injury issues in last two years and saw his position often covered by makeshift right-back James Milner while academy teenage sensation Trent Alexander-Arnold also a played a part there.
But after returning from injury, the English defender saw himself way behind the pecking order and realising that game-time was hard to come, he choose to leave the side for the Cherries.
Looking forward to the challenge ahead at Bournemouth 💯 can't wait to get going! Would also like to say good luck to everyone at Liverpool for the rest of the season
Talking about his Anfield exit, Clyne said the last 18 months at Liverpool has been “frustrating” and also spoke about having sent a message to Klopp for lack of playing time.
He said: "I am happy to perform and play 90 minutes. I am looking forward to the rest of the season.
"I have gone a whole season-and-a-half without really playing consistent football, which is unusual to me because I am used to playing a lot.
"This opportunity has arisen and hopefully I can play as many games as I can and stay injury-free.
"It is very frustrating. Knowing you are fit and you can go out there and play, but constantly not getting selected for the team is a bit disappointing.
"I would rather just go out and find another club which would give me the opportunities to play games. This is why I am here.
"I am just looking to play and go step by step.”
Joining the side just last week, Clyne made his debut against Brighton in the FA Cup tie where he played the full 90 minutes.