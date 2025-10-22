Football Naz Steps In For Park In England's Lionesses Squad For Upcoming Friendlies Against Brazil And Australia England's Lionesses have made a late change to their squad as Jess Naz replaces Jess Park, who is sidelined with a concussion. The team prepares for friendlies against Brazil and Australia. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 21:51 [IST]

England's national team has had to adjust their lineup for upcoming friendlies. Jess Naz will step in for Jess Park, who is sidelined due to a delayed concussion. Park sustained this injury during Manchester United's victory over Everton. This setback is significant for Sarina Wiegman, as Park has been impressive at United, scoring three goals in six Women's Super League matches.

Park's absence adds to England's challenges, with Katie Reid from Arsenal and Grace Clinton from Manchester City also out due to injuries. Despite these setbacks, the team remains focused on their matches against Brazil and Australia. The Lionesses will face Brazil at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday before hosting Australia at Derby County's Pride Park three days later.

Jess Naz brings international experience to the team, despite not being part of England's Euro-winning squad last summer. The Tottenham forward has represented her country six times, most recently in a 1-0 win over Spain in February. Her inclusion aims to bolster the team's attacking options in the absence of key players.

Despite missing out on recent major tournaments, Naz's experience could prove valuable as England prepares for these challenging fixtures. Her presence offers a fresh dynamic to the squad as they aim to maintain their strong form following their European Championship success.

This series of matches marks England's first games since defending their European title. The team is eager to continue their momentum and showcase their skills against formidable opponents like Brazil and Australia.

The upcoming friendlies provide an opportunity for Wiegman and her team to test new strategies and player combinations ahead of future competitions. With key players unavailable, these matches will be crucial in assessing the depth and adaptability of the squad.