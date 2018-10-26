Nepal beat India in AFC U 19 Women's Championship qualifiers

Thailand, October 26: India slumped to a 0-2 defeat at the hands of neighbours Nepal, in the AFC Under -19 Women's Championship qualifers as opposition striker Rekha scored a brace to take the Himalayan nation to three points from two games.
This result jolted India's chances of qualifying for the next round, as they are now level on three points with Nepal and Thailand.
Rekha was the star of the show in an otherwise cagey game, as she scored two second half goals, to give Nepal their second win over India this month.
Full time: Nepal 2-0 India #ShePower #BackTheBlue #IndianFootball #WeAreIndia pic.twitter.com/oyWQLZSM62— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 26, 2018
Nepal came out with great gutso in the second half, and constantly posed a threat on the Indian goal. The Indian midfielders often found it difficult to get their game going, as they were swiftly closed down by their Nepal counterpart.
In the end, it was a clearance from the half-line by the Nepalese defence, that found Rekha, who beat the Indian offside trap, to go through on goal and slot it past the keeper.
India tried frantically to get back on level terms, but some dogged defending by the Nepal defence kept them at bay. With 10 minutes of regulation time left, Manisha played Renu through on goal, but she was flagged offside.
Nepal striker Rekha made the result sure with just two minutes left, as she broke away from the India defence again, and dodged past the goalkeeper to score her brace.
This result makes qualification for the next round much more difficult for India. The eves now have to beat hosts Thailand in their final group game, and hope that Pakistan get at least a point from their game against Nepal.
(Source: AIFF Media)