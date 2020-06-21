Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Newcastle United 3-0 Sheffield United: Joelinton ends drought as Magpies soar towards safety

By Nicholas Mcgee

London, June 21: Joelinton scored his first Premier League goal since August as Newcastle United took a big step towards safety with a 3-0 win over Sheffield United at St James' Park.

Premier League Results | Premier League Points Table

Newcastle took control of the game after John Egan was sent off following a second yellow card in the 50th minute.

Just over four minutes later Allan Saint-Maximin capitalised on Enda Stevens' failure to clear a cross from Matt Ritchie, beating Dean Henderson at the near post.

1
1059997

Ritchie then lashed home a second from the edge of the area before Joelinton atoned for spurning a gilt-edged chance in the first half by turning home Miguel Almiron's low cross.

It ended a run of 39 shots without scoring in the league for the club-record signing, with the win sending Newcastle 11 points clear of the bottom three with eight games left.

The Blades saw their European hopes dented and remain seventh in the table, two points behind fifth-placed Manchester United.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: NEW 3 - 0 SHU
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, June 21, 2020, 20:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 21, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue