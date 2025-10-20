Arteta Confident Arsenal Can Go All The Way This Season Ahead Of Champions League Clash With Atletico Madrid

Newcastle United Aim For Consistency Ahead Of Benfica Clash In Champions League Action
Published: Monday, October 20, 2025

Newcastle United are gearing up for their Champions League clash against Benfica, with manager Eddie Howe optimistic about the team's form. Despite a mixed start to the season, Newcastle recently secured a 4-0 win over Union Saint-Gilloise, aiming for consecutive victories in the competition for the first time since 2003. Howe believes they are close to achieving consistency.

Newcastle's Premier League journey has been challenging, currently positioned 13th after a recent 2-1 defeat to Brighton. Howe acknowledged the team's strong performances but noted lapses in concentration during matches like the one against Brighton. "Frustrating is the feeling," he said, emphasizing their proximity to better results.

In the Champions League, Newcastle's ambitions are high. Goalkeeper Nick Pope expressed hope for advancing past the league phase, a feat not achieved by the club in many years. "We have a top team and a top manager," Pope stated, highlighting their increased experience compared to previous campaigns.

Facing Benfica brings an encounter with Jose Mourinho, a familiar figure in English football. Mourinho's record at St. James' Park includes only three wins out of 12 visits. Howe respects Mourinho's ability to inspire teams defensively and anticipates a challenging match.

Newcastle's home record in European competitions presents both challenges and opportunities. They have lost their last three Champions League home games, marking their longest losing streak in this context. Only Sturm Graz has played more European Cup/Champions League home games without drawing than Newcastle.

Eddie Howe remains positive about Newcastle's potential despite recent setbacks. He highlighted their competitiveness in matches like those against Barcelona, where outcomes could have varied significantly. "We love these games," Howe remarked about returning to Champions League action.

The Magpies are focused on building momentum quickly after mixed performances earlier in the season. Howe is determined to improve team dynamics and believes they are not far from achieving better results consistently.

As Newcastle prepares for Benfica, they aim to leverage their strengths and address weaknesses observed in previous matches. The team is working hard to create scoring opportunities and improve overall performance on the field.