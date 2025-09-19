FC Goa vs Al Nassr Tickets: What are Ticket Prices to Watch Cristiano Ronaldo? When and Where to Buy Tickets? All You Need to Know

Sourav Ganguly to Kiran More - Who are the Frontrunners to become next BCCI President?

Football Newcastle United Shows Competitive Spirit Against Barcelona Despite Champions League Defeat In their Champions League opener, Newcastle United lost 2-1 to Barcelona. Anthony Gordon expressed confidence in their ability to compete at high levels despite the defeat. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 19, 2025, 14:26 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Anthony Gordon expressed confidence in Newcastle United's ability to compete at the highest level, despite their 2-1 loss to Barcelona in the Champions League opener. The match saw Marcus Rashford score twice in the second half for Barcelona, overshadowing Newcastle's efforts. Despite having only 35.5% possession and fewer shots than their opponents, Newcastle managed to outperform Barcelona's expected goals (xG) with a score of 1.46 compared to 1.31.

During the first half, Newcastle missed key opportunities, including a miskick by Gordon and a brilliant save by Joan Garcia against Harvey Barnes. Gordon, returning from a domestic suspension, scored in the 90th minute but it was too late to change the outcome. This defeat marked Newcastle's third consecutive home loss in the Champions League.

Despite the setback, Gordon remains optimistic about Newcastle's future in the competition. He praised Barcelona as one of the top three teams globally and noted that facing such high-calibre opponents is a valuable experience. "We’re not going to come up against teams better than them," he stated, highlighting his belief in Newcastle's potential.

Eddie Howe commended his team's spirited performance but acknowledged missed opportunities during crucial moments. "We were really in the game," Howe told TNT Sports, expressing disappointment over not scoring first despite having chances. He emphasised that creating a challenging environment with high-energy football was part of their strategy.

Howe also noted that while they maintained pressure throughout, they lacked the finishing quality needed for victory. "The chances were there in the first half," he said, recognising that against top-tier teams like Barcelona, such opportunities are rare and must be seized.

Learning from Defeat

The manager believes these experiences will help Newcastle grow and improve their game. He stressed that perseverance is key: "We kept going until the end." Despite this loss, both Gordon and Howe see potential for growth as they continue their Champions League journey.