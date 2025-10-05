Muneeba Ali’s Run-Out Controvery vs India Explained: Why the Pakistan Opener Was Given Out Despite Making Her Ground in CWC 2025

Football Newcastle United Triumphs Over Nottingham Forest 2-0 With Guimaraes' Stunning Goal Eddie Howe commended Bruno Guimaraes for his remarkable goal that led Newcastle United to a 2-0 victory against Nottingham Forest. The win highlights Newcastle's strong home performance. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 5, 2025, 22:26 [IST]

Eddie Howe praised Bruno Guimaraes for his exceptional performance as Newcastle United secured a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at St James' Park. The Magpies struggled to find the net in the first half, but Guimaraes broke the stalemate with a stunning 25-yard curling shot after halftime. Nick Woltemade sealed the win with a penalty following a foul on Guimaraes by former Newcastle player Elliot Anderson.

Newcastle's manager, Howe, expressed satisfaction with the team's display, noting that patience was key in the first half due to limited goal opportunities. He remarked, "It was another good performance. There wasn't a lot of goalmouth action in the first half so we had to be patient today. The second half was better. I thought we had control of the second half, and we needed a moment to bring us the goal. Bruno's goal was a moment of magic from an unbelievable player. He makes a difference more often than not."

Nick Woltemade is quickly becoming a fan favourite at St James' Park, having scored in each of his first three home Premier League matches. This achievement places him alongside Newcastle legends Les Ferdinand and Alan Shearer. Despite missing additional chances, including one that hit the crossbar, Woltemade's composed penalty showcased his growing confidence.

Howe commented on Woltemade's performance: "I thought today was a good performance. He grew into the game. The penalty was very composed. A really good penalty from someone playing with confidence. Nick spoke to me about taking penalties. He is confident in that respect."

Since the 2022-23 season began, Newcastle has recorded more home wins without conceding (24) than any other Premier League team. Their last five league victories at St James' Park have all been clean sheets. Discussing this defensive prowess, Howe stated: "We started the season really well defensively. We have been solid and resilient. It's a good mix for us because you are only a goal away from winning a game."

The timing of their recent success might be interrupted by an upcoming break, which Howe acknowledged could disrupt their momentum: "The break has probably come at a bad time for us with the momentum. We will take it and dust the players down and regroup."