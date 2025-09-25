English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
Newcastle United's Eddie Howe Highlights Importance Of Winning Trophies After EFL Cup Victory

Eddie Howe asserts that Newcastle United cannot overlook opportunities to win trophies following their EFL Cup victory over Bradford City. With a strong performance and squad depth, Howe aims for continued success in the tournament.

By

Eddie Howe emphasises that Newcastle United must seize every chance to win trophies, following their EFL Cup victory over Bradford City. Despite criticism for lacking a sharp edge this season, Joelinton and William Osula's braces led to a 4-1 triumph at St James' Park against the League One leaders.

Newcastle's performance was dominant, with an impressive 4.4 expected goals (xG) from 27 attempts, 11 of which were on target. Sam Walker worked tirelessly in Bradford's goal to limit the scoreline. Bruno Guimaraes hit the woodwork, and Newcastle had nine Opta-defined 'big' chances overall.

Howe Stresses Trophy Importance for Newcastle

Howe made seven changes from their goalless draw with Bournemouth in the Premier League but avoided fielding a young side. Key players like Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon, and Anthony Elanga were brought in. Howe believes this squad depth is crucial for success this season.

"We wanted to win and entertain everyone who came," Howe stated. "It was always going to be a tough game; nobody makes it easy for you." He acknowledged Bradford's strong league position and stressed the need for patience before finding their rhythm.

Howe is determined to lead another successful cup run after last season's achievements. He insists his team will approach each match with the right mindset. "We want to win whatever is put in front of us," he said. "The attitude stems from us, the coaches, and it should filter down."

The Magpies have consistently progressed from the third round of the EFL Cup for 12 consecutive seasons since Swansea City failed in 2013-14. Howe highlighted that early rounds are challenging but crucial opportunities for trophy success.

Looking Ahead

Newcastle will face Tottenham in the fourth round. Howe remains confident in his squad's ability to perform well consistently. "We take it on a game-by-game basis," he explained. The team aims to maintain momentum and build on their recent performances.

"After Barcelona, we assessed who might be fatigued for Bournemouth," Howe added. Creating numerous opportunities has impressed him, contributing to consistent victories.

The focus remains on maintaining a strong mentality throughout competitions, ensuring no complacency sets in during early rounds or against lower-league opponents like Bradford City.

Story first published: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 4:22 [IST]
