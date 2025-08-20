Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill In, Sanju Samson Out? What will be India's Playing 11 for Asia Cup?

Newcastle United Insists No Commitment Made To Alexander Isak About Leaving This Summer
Published: Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Newcastle United have clarified that no promise was made to Alexander Isak about leaving the club during the transfer window. Despite being linked with Liverpool, who had a bid of £110 million plus add-ons rejected, Isak publicly expressed his wish to depart. He accused Newcastle of not honouring commitments regarding his future.

During this transfer saga, Isak trained alone at Real Sociedad while Newcastle toured Asia for pre-season. He also missed their Premier League opener against Aston Villa last Saturday. Following his statement, which mentioned an irreparable relationship with the club, Newcastle responded by affirming their position on his future.

"We are disappointed to have been alerted to a social media post by Alexander Isak," Newcastle stated on their website. They emphasised that "no commitment has ever been made by a club official that Alex can leave Newcastle United this summer." The club expressed a desire to retain top players while acknowledging players' personal wishes.

Newcastle explained to Isak and his representatives that decisions must consider the best interests of the club, team, and supporters. They stated that conditions for a sale this summer have not materialised and are unlikely to be met. The club reiterated its commitment to maintaining its proud traditions and family atmosphere.

Eddie Howe described the situation with Isak as unhealthy last week. He previously admitted that the striker's future was beyond his control and stressed the importance of having committed players in his squad. Despite these challenges, Howe remains focused on team unity and performance.

Isak's impressive performance last season saw him score 23 Premier League goals, second only to Mohamed Salah's 29. His achievements earned him a spot in the 2024-25 PFA Premier League Team of the Season, although he did not attend the awards ceremony in Manchester.

Isak's Impact at Newcastle

In 86 Premier League appearances for Newcastle, Isak has scored 54 goals and provided nine assists. Only Alan Shearer has scored more goals for the Magpies in the competition, with 148 goals to his name. Isak's contributions have been significant for Newcastle's recent successes.

Looking ahead, Newcastle will face Liverpool at St. James' Park on Monday in their next Premier League match. The outcome could influence ongoing discussions about player transfers and team dynamics as both clubs aim for success this season.